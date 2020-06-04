UrduPoint.com
US Senators Introduce Bill To Expand Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Senator

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Senators Introduce Bill to Expand Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US Senators introduced new legislation to sanction all companies that provide certification, insurance, port facilities for Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the press office US Senator John Barrasso said in a press release on Thursday.

"US Senators Ted Cruz, Jeanne Shaheen and John Barrasso, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined by Tom Cotton and Ron Johnson, today introduced legislation clarifying and expanding the sanctions of their bipartisan bill, the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act, to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's completion," the release said.

"The new legislation clarifies that US sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 apply to vessels engaged in all pipe laying activities, as well as to those who facilitate providing those vessels, as well as to those who provide insurance, port facilities, or tethering services for those vessels, and ultimately to any company that provides certification for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to begin operations."

