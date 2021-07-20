US Senators Mike Lee, Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy on Tuesday issued a release saying they have introduced bipartisan legislation that would limit the president's national emergency powers, including the ability to unilaterally authorize use of military force and approve arms shipments to foreign countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) US Senators Mike Lee, Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy on Tuesday issued a release saying they have introduced bipartisan legislation that would limit the president's national emergency powers, including the ability to unilaterally authorize use of military force and approve arms shipments to foreign countries.

"US Senator Chris Murphy, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, US Senator Mike Lee and US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to reclaim Congress's critical role in national security matters," the release said.

The National Security Powers Act would specifically give Congress the superior right to authorize use of military force, to approve arms exports, or to declare national emergencies, the release said.

The legislation would place a sunset on existing Authorization for Use of Military Force measures, the release said. It would also restrict funding for hostilities not approved by Congress and shorten the automatic "termination clock" from 60 days to 20 days, the release said.

In addition, the legislation would also require an affirmative vote from Congress to approve any US arms sales worth $14 million or more.

The measure also gives Congress the power to decide whether to approve an emergency declaration within 30 days, the release said.

Moreover, the legislation would prohibit the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs, the release added.

US Congressman James McGovern will introduce similar legislation in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, according to the release.