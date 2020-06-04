UrduPoint.com
US Senators Introduce Bill To Prevent Trump From Restarting Nuclear Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at prohibiting the restart of US nuclear weapons testing, Senator Ed Markey's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Markey... announced introduction of the Preserving Leadership Against Nuclear Explosives Testing (PLANET) Act, which would prevent the Trump administration from restarting explosive nuclear weapons testing by restricting funds for fiscal year 2021 and all previous years from being used for such a purpose," the statement said.

The release noted that The Washington Post recently reported that senior US administration officials advocated for a demonstration nuclear test to bring Russia and China to the negotiating table for arms control talks.

