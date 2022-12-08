UrduPoint.com

US Senators Introduce Bill To Reduce Pentagon Reliance On China For Critical Minerals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 07:30 AM

US Senators Introduce Bill to Reduce Pentagon Reliance on China for Critical Minerals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Senators Mitt Romney and Dan Sullivan introduced new legislation that aims to ensure the US Defense Department can reduce reliance on China for critical minerals by boosting funding for mining operations in the United States and allied countries.

"China's rise in power is aided by its monopolization of raw materials and the US must secure critical mineral independence to bolster our security," Romney said in a press release on Wednesday. "Rapid, strategic investments by the US and its allies in the mining and processing of critical minerals are needed to meet the security challenges we face today."

The lawmakers said the act's objective is to achieve critical mineral supply chain independence for the Pentagon by 2027.

The bill authorizes the use of $1 billion to execute the procurement strategy and requires the Defense Logistics Agency to develop a strategy to expedite critical mineral mining and processing.

The Biden administration has identified 50 critical minerals that are essential to US economic or national security which have supply chains vulnerable to disruption.

The US is 100% import dependent on at least 15 of the critical materials, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). China is the United States' Primary import source for around a dozen or more of the critical materials identified, USGS data revealed.

A number of the minerals on the list, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite are critical for the production of electric vehicles and transitioning to a green economy. The White House projected that demand for these minerals is set to grow by up to 4,000% in the next several decades.

China is the most dominant of critical mineral sources, controlling about 90% of the global rare earths markets and is the most dominant in a slew of others. The White House also said China controls 87% of the global permanent magnet market, which are used in EV motors, defense systems, electronics, and wind turbines.

Related Topics

Import China Pentagon White House Vehicles Cobalt Independence United States Market Billion

Recent Stories

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

6 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

6 hours ago
 NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

6 hours ago
 Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emerg ..

Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emergency' govt

6 hours ago
 Peru President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of Anoth ..

Peru President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of Another Impeachment Hearing

6 hours ago
 About 1,400 Hospitalized in Switzerland Due to Vac ..

About 1,400 Hospitalized in Switzerland Due to Vaccines' Side Effects - Statisti ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.