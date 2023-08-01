Open Menu

US Senators Introduce Bill To Support Ukraine's Energy Sector, Europe's Energy Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) US Senators Jim Risch and Robert Menendez announced in a statement on Tuesday that they have introduced legislation to support US investments in Ukraine's energy infrastructure and boost Eastern European energy security.

"The Responding to the Energy Security Crisis in Ukraine and Europe (RESCUE) Act will address Ukraine's urgent fuel needs while helping it reconstruct and modernize its energy infrastructure. It will also provide investment and technical assistance across Eastern and Southeastern Europe to reduce regional reliance on Russian energy resources," the statement said.

The bill would help increase Eastern European energy inter-connectivity, improve diversification of energy sources and addresses human health and nuclear safety concerns in Ukraine, the statement said.

"There is authorized to be appropriated $1,880,000,000 for the Secretary of State and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development to carry out the programs and functions of this Act," the statement added.

Most of the funds should be authorized for activities related to supporting Ukraine's energy sector reconstruction and modernization as well as for efforts to reduce the European Union's reliance on Russian energy, according to the statement.

