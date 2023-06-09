UrduPoint.com

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill Allowing Transfer Of Illicit Assets To Aid Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill Allowing Transfer of Illicit Assets to Aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US Senators Joe Manchin, Richard Blumenthal, Mike Rounds, and Lindsey Graham introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday that would largely expand the current categories of forfeited property to be transferred to aid Ukraine.

"This bipartisan legislation will authorize the DOJ to expand its ability to seize Russian assets and send them directly to Ukraine for defense and rebuilding. I am committed to bringing this legislation across the finish line to reaffirm our long-term commitment to the Ukrainian people and our leading role in the fight to defend democracy," said Senator Manchin.

Called the Transferring Illicit Assets to Ukraine Act, the bill would allow the Justice Department to transfer far more assets from 'bad actors' to support Ukraine.

"Our measure - targeting the ill-gotten profits of oligarchs, sanctioned companies, and others supporting Russia's war machine - gives DOJ the tools it needs to embolden our allies. This is a critical time for Ukraine's fight for freedom. I'm proud to join my colleagues in this bipartisan effort," said Senator Blumenthal.

The bill would require a report from the Attorney General, Secretary of the Treasury, and Secretary of State outlining a plan for implementing the expanded authority, in addition to requiring semiannual reports from those same entities on how the expanded authority is being used to benefit Ukraine.

