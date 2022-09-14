US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham on Wednesday introduced bipartisan legislation to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism because of its special military operation in Ukraine.

"We believe that Russia has more than earned the right to be among the pariah club of Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria, and this resolution, hopefully, will have the same success," Blumenthal said during a press conference. "The time is short in this Congress, but we are absolutely determined to do as much as possible, as soon as possible, and to seek a vote."

Graham said during the press conference that the lawmakers hope to pass the legislation before the end of the year.

Both senators disagreed with President Joe Biden's decision not to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, but noted that their legislation would give the US president a waiver ability to do the things that he thinks may be necessary, which would not normally be permitted under US law once a country is so designated.

Graham said designating Russia would waive sovereign immunity regarding Russia's standing in US court and it would strengthen secondary sanctions against countries trying to help the country.

The White House said last week that President Biden's decision not to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism is final. Designating Russia would affect Ukraine, jeopardize food exports and would not be a "strong" way forward, the White House said.