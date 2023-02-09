UrduPoint.com

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Formally End The Gulf And Iraq Wars - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 08:36 PM

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally End the Gulf and Iraq Wars - Statement

A bipartisan bill was introduced to repeal the 1991 and 2022 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars, the Senators said in a joint statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) A bipartisan bill was introduced to repeal the 1991 and 2022 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars, the Senators said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Today, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN) and U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee (D-CA-12), Chip Roy (R-TX-21), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), and Tom Cole (R-OK-04) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs), formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars," the joint statement reads.

Senators said the Congress has repeatedly failed to repeal the AUMFs which were respectively passed 32 and 20 years ago, despite concerns of future presidents misusing them, the statement continued.

Moreover, Senators believe that repealing the AUMFs would consolidate the current relationship it has with a "sovereign, democratic" Iraq, the statement added.

Kaine expressed the 1991 an 2002 AUMFs are no longer needed, the statement said, adding that US Congress "owes" servicemen, veterans and their families the formal end of those wars.

Senator Young added that today's Iraq a strategic partner of the US, particularly in advancing security throughout the Middle-East, the statement pursued, but with the AUMFs still active, Baghdad officially remains a foe to Washington.

"This inconsistency and inaccuracy should be corrected," Young said as quoted by the statement.

The Bill was first introduced in 2019 and it aimed at preventing misuse of military force and carrying operation without Congressional approval.

Related Topics

Washington Iraq Young Baghdad Middle East Congress 2019

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With R ..

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & C ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ib ..

2 minutes ago
 Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

23 minutes ago
 NA Body directs to approve IPC's budgetary proposa ..

NA Body directs to approve IPC's budgetary proposals

3 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.