US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally End the Gulf and Iraq Wars - Statement

A bipartisan bill was introduced to repeal the 1991 and 2022 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars, the Senators said in a joint statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) A bipartisan bill was introduced to repeal the 1991 and 2022 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars, the Senators said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Today, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN) and U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee (D-CA-12), Chip Roy (R-TX-21), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), and Tom Cole (R-OK-04) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs), formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars," the joint statement reads.

Senators said the Congress has repeatedly failed to repeal the AUMFs which were respectively passed 32 and 20 years ago, despite concerns of future presidents misusing them, the statement continued.

Moreover, Senators believe that repealing the AUMFs would consolidate the current relationship it has with a "sovereign, democratic" Iraq, the statement added.

Kaine expressed the 1991 an 2002 AUMFs are no longer needed, the statement said, adding that US Congress "owes" servicemen, veterans and their families the formal end of those wars.

Senator Young added that today's Iraq a strategic partner of the US, particularly in advancing security throughout the Middle-East, the statement pursued, but with the AUMFs still active, Baghdad officially remains a foe to Washington.

"This inconsistency and inaccuracy should be corrected," Young said as quoted by the statement.

The Bill was first introduced in 2019 and it aimed at preventing misuse of military force and carrying operation without Congressional approval.