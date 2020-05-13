US Senators Introduce Sanctions Bill to Hold China Accountable for COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Legislation has been introduced in Congress authorizing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if Beijing fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak, Senators Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Braun, Rick Scott, Steve Daines, Todd Young, Jim Inhofe and Roger Wicker said in a statement.

"Without certification, the president would be authorized to impose a range of sanctions such as asset freezes, travel bans, visa revocations, restricting United States financial institutions from making loans or underwriting to Chinese businesses and prohibiting Chinese firms from being listed on American stock exchanges," the statement said on Tuesday.

The senators said the measure requires the US president to provide a certification to Congress within 60 days that China has shared a full and complete accounting to any COVID-19-related investigation led by the United States, its allies or United Nations agencies, including the World Health Organization.

The White House should also notify US lawmakers if China closed operating wet markets that may expose risk to humans and released all Hong Kong democracy activists that were arrested in the post COVID-19 crackdowns, the statement said.

Senator Graham called for pushing back against China's narrative regarding COVID-19 and holding it accountable.

"We must determine how the virus came about and take steps, like closing the wet markets, to ensure it never happens again," Graham added.