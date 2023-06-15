UrduPoint.com

US Senators Officially Introduce Bill To Seize, Transfers Russian Assets To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 09:19 PM

US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Transfers Russian Assets to Ukraine

US Senators have introduced the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act, which will allow the seizure and transfer of Russian assets to Kiev, a statement from US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) US Senators have introduced the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act, which will allow the seizure and transfer of Russian assets to Kiev, a statement from US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations said on Thursday.

"U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), in conjunction with U.S. Representatives Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, today introduced the� Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act, legislation to provide additional assistance to Ukraine using assets confiscated from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other sovereign assets of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Senator Risch noted in the statement that since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, over $300 billion worth of Russian sovereign assets have been frozen worldwide, and that given Moscow's "brutality and continued war crimes," against Ukrainians, it should bear the responsibility for the country's reconstruction.

In addition, the REPO Act will ensure that the US as the backbone of NATO can take a position of leadership in the efforts to make Russia pay for Ukraine's reconstruction, Senator Whitehouse said, adding that considering Moscow's role in the conflict it would be normal for it to assume the bills.

The new legislation would give full authority to President Joe Biden to transfer US-based frozen Russian assets to Kiev to assist in the reconstruction and prohibit the release of Moscow's sanctioned funds until it exits Ukraine and agrees to compensate the country for the destruction.

It also requests that Biden coordinate with US partners to establish an international compensation mechanism to transfer confiscated or frozen Russian sovereign assets to assist Ukraine and ensure that Western taxpayers do not assume the costs of reparations.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Bank Kiev From Billion

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

8 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

8 minutes ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

8 minutes ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

8 minutes ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.