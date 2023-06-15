US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Transfers Russian Assets to Ukraine

US Senators have introduced the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act, which will allow the seizure and transfer of Russian assets to Kiev, a statement from US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) US Senators have introduced the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act, which will allow the seizure and transfer of Russian assets to Kiev, a statement from US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations said on Thursday.

"U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), in conjunction with U.S. Representatives Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, today introduced the� Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act, legislation to provide additional assistance to Ukraine using assets confiscated from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other sovereign assets of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Senator Risch noted in the statement that since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, over $300 billion worth of Russian sovereign assets have been frozen worldwide, and that given Moscow's "brutality and continued war crimes," against Ukrainians, it should bear the responsibility for the country's reconstruction.

In addition, the REPO Act will ensure that the US as the backbone of NATO can take a position of leadership in the efforts to make Russia pay for Ukraine's reconstruction, Senator Whitehouse said, adding that considering Moscow's role in the conflict it would be normal for it to assume the bills.

The new legislation would give full authority to President Joe Biden to transfer US-based frozen Russian assets to Kiev to assist in the reconstruction and prohibit the release of Moscow's sanctioned funds until it exits Ukraine and agrees to compensate the country for the destruction.

It also requests that Biden coordinate with US partners to establish an international compensation mechanism to transfer confiscated or frozen Russian sovereign assets to assist Ukraine and ensure that Western taxpayers do not assume the costs of reparations.