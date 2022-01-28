US Senators Preparing 'Veto-Proof' Bill to Boost Anti-Russia Sanctions - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Eight Republican and Democratic senators are preparing a new bipartisan, veto- and filibuster-proof bill to impose compulsory economic sanctions on Russia and new measures to counter alleged Russian propaganda and cyberattacks if Moscow invades Ukraine, Politico reported.

The proposed legislation is already believed to be able to attract the support of well over 67 of the 100 members of the US Senate, ensuring it would pass into law even over filibuster intended to kill it or over any veto from President Joe Biden, the report said on Thursday.

The text of the new bill has not yet been finalized and it is not certain whether Biden will decide to openly support it, the report said.

However, the measure is intended to strengthen Biden's bargaining position in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report added.

The US Senators are additionally exploring ways to increase US military supplies and support for Ukraine that already includes the provision of lethal weapons such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, according to the report.