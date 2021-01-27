WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The US Senate formally opened the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday with the swearing-in of Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy to preside over the process and the swearing-in of the senators to serve as jurors.

On Monday, the House of Representatives delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, which accuses him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week that Trump's impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of February 8.