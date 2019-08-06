US Senators Press 14 Major Auto Makers to Join Emissions Reduction Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Dozens of US senators on Tuesday called on fourteen major automakers to sign onto a deal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Thirty senators today called on 14 automakers to join the agreement reached last month between California and Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Honda to maintain strict fuel-efficiency rules," Senator Dianne Feinstein's office said in a press release.

"The California agreement is a commonsense framework that provides flexibility to the industry to meet tailpipe standards while also taking important steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money on fuel for consumers."

The letters were sent to Aston Martin, Fiat Chrysler, GM, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo, the release said.

Senators Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, and Ed Markey joined Feinstein among a total of 30 senators that signed the letters.