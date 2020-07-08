UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Press Pentagon Chief To Remove Turkey From F-35 Supply Chain - Letter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:48 AM

US Senators Press Pentagon Chief to Remove Turkey from F-35 Supply Chain - Letter

A group of US senators in a letter on Tuesday urged Defense Secretary Mark Esper to remove Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet supply chain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) A group of US senators in a letter on Tuesday urged Defense Secretary Mark Esper to remove Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet supply chain.

"Unfortunately, Turkish manufacturers are still producing and delivering key components of the [F-35] aircraft despite the statutory prohibition on such participation in manufacturing line of the program. We believe more urgency is needed and hope you will accelerate the process to ensure a more prompt removal," the senators said.

In the letter, Republicans James Lankford and Thom Tillis and Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Van Hollen cite alleged Turkish transgressions, including defense cooperation with Russia, detention of Americans and human rights violations to justify the removal.

The United States and Turkey, a NATO ally, have long been at odds over the Turkish government's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system.

Since 2018, the United States has introduced a number of bills designed to pressure the Turkish government into canceling the purchase, including removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet supply chain, despite the added costs to the program and US taxpayers.

The US has proposed buying the S-400s from Ankara in a bid to break the deadlock over the weapons, which Washington says are incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. Ankara has repeatedly vowed to activate the missile systems, delivered by Russia last summer, despite US sanctions threats.

Last month, Russia and Turkey agreed in principle on the second shipment of the S-400 air defense systems, according to the head of the Turkish defense industry secretariat, Ismail Demir. The first shipment was delivered to Turkey in 2019.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Van Ankara United States Democrats 2018 2019 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

51 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.