US Senators' Proposal To Declare Russia Sponsor Of Terrorism Undermines Dialogue- Lawmaker

Thu 16th December 2021

The proposal of a number of US senators to include Russia in the list of sponsors of terrorism undermines the dialogue between the countries, a member of the Russian upper house, Sergei Tsekov, told Sputnik on Thursday

Late on Wednesday, US senators proposed to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $450 million next year and to declare Russia a state sponsoring terrorism.

"This initiative undermines the dialogue between Russia and the United States, if adopted. It characterizes a certain part of the American political elite," Tsekov said.

Russia is a defender country that settles conflicts unleashed by the United States, which does not interfere in the affairs of sovereign states, respects the rights of countries, he added.

