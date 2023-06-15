US Senators Propose New Bill to Seize, Transfer Russian Assets to Ukraine - Reports

US senators are set to introduce a new bipartisan bill on Thursday to enable the seizure and transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine to fund its long-term reconstruction, the Financial Times reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) US senators are set to introduce a new bipartisan bill on Thursday to enable the seizure and transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine to fund its long-term reconstruction, the Financial Times reported.

The bipartisan legislation is being introduced by the top Republican on the US Senate foreign relations committee, Idaho Senator Jim Risch, and co-sponsored by his Rhode Island Democratic counterpart on the Senate judiciary committee Sheldon Whitehouse, the report said.

With the new bill, President Joe Biden will be allowed to seize US-based frozen Russian assets, including those of the Russian central bank and transfer them to Ukrainian authorities, the report added.

The bill also requires that Biden seek the establishment of a "common international compensation mechanism" with foreign partners as another venue to funnel the seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

Since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, western countries have seized about $300 billion in Russian central bank reserves.