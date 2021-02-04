UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Propose Targeted Sanctions Against Russian Officials Over Navalny Case

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:30 AM

US Senators Propose Targeted Sanctions Against Russian Officials Over Navalny Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill calling for targeted sanctions against Russian officials over alleged poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of opposition activist Alexey Navalny, Senator Marco Rubio announced.

The bill, dubbed Holding Russia Accountable for Malign Activities Act, was first drafted last September and is being resubmitted after a Moscow court canceled Navalny's suspended sentence for the 2014 fraud case and replaced it with 3.5 years prison sentence because of him violating probation.

Apart from imposing sanctions on officials for being complicit in "brazen violations of international law," the legislation also directs the White House to determine if "the Kremlin has violated US laws prohibiting the use of chemical and biological weapons.

"

In addition, the bill calls for compiling reports on the assassination of Russia's former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov in 2015 and on the personal wealth of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his "inner circle."

The bill was introduced by six senators - Marco Rubio, Chris Coons, Ben Cardin, Mitt Romney, Chris Van-Hollen and Dick Durbin.

Navalny was taken in custody last month upon returning to Russia from Germany where he received medical treatment following a suspected poisoning in Siberia. Germany has claimed that its health officials found evidence of poisoning - traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group - in Navalny's organism. Russian authorities have consistently rejected the findings and requested for the evidence to be shared with them but without success.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia White House Germany Vladimir Putin Circle September 2015 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

5 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

6 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

6 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

6 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.