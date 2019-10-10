US Senators Propose Visa Restrictions for Turkish Leadership - Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Senators are considering imposing visa restrictions on Turkish senior officials ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned visit to Washington in November, a new bill revealed on Wednesday.

"Visa restrictions for Turkish leadership to travel to the US," the bipartisan legislation said listing measures against Ankara.

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen crafted the bill as a response to Turkey's offensive in northern Syria that started earlier in the day.