US Senators Push Aircraft Safety Reform Bill Based on Lessons Learned From 737 Max Crashes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) New proposed legislation is aimed at improving the safety of US airliners following the lessons learned from the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes, Senators Roger Wicker and Maria Cantwell said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This bipartisan legislation would implement provisions to improve aviation safety based on lessons learned from the tragic Boeing 737 MAX crashes,," the release said.

The Aircraft Safety and Certification Reform Act of 2020, if passed, would require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make enhancements to the certification process including addressing human factors to accurately assess pilot responses to cockpit alerts.

The bill also aims to ensure the FAA is in charge when it comes to oversight, certification and the approval process, the lawmakers said.

In December 2019, Boeing suspended production of the 737 MAX for four months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 killed all 346 people on board and caused the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other regulators to ground the aircraft.