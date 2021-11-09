US Senators Push Amendment in Defense Bill to Stop Nord Stream 2 Project - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) A group of Republican Senators introduced an amendment in the 2022 US defense policy bill that would impose mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch's office said in a press release.

"US Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, last week led Senators Rob Portman, John Barrasso, Ron Johnson, Tom Cotton, and Ted Cruz in introducing an amendment to the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act to stop the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline project," the release said on Monday.

The amendment would impose mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the release said.

In September, the House of Representatives passed the legislation on a 316-113 vote.

The $768 billion US defense policy bill has bipartisan support and is expected to pass the Senate with easy approval once Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer schedules a vote.