US Senators Push Bill to Fight Chinese Censorship of US Firms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Proposed new legislation would require President Joe Biden to set up an action group to study the impact of China's censorship policies on US companies and citizens, Senator Marco Rubio said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Chinese Government and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continue to use censorship and intimidation to bully American companies on issues deemed sensitive to the CCP," Rubio said in the release. "[T]his interagency task force will shine a light on the long arm of China's authoritarian reach.

"

The legislation would require Biden to establish the China Censorship Monitor and Action Group, an interagency task force which would create an annual report, complete congressional briefings, and be chaired by the National Security Council staff and include a vice chair from the National Economic Council staff, the release added.

Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Elizabeth Warren and Republican John Cornyn co-sponsored the bipartisan bill to monitor and address the impacts of China's censorship and intimidation strategies, the release said.