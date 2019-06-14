US Senators Push Sanctions Bill Targeting Hong Kong Renditions

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Four US senators reintroduced legislation on Thursday to sanction those involved with illegal rendition of Hong Kongers to mainland China as the city's legislative council mulls a contentious extradition law.

On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest draft legislation that would allow for extradition of suspects from the semi-autonomous territory to jurisdictions including Taiwan, Macau and mainland China.

"The [US] President shall submit, to the appropriate congressional committees, a list containing the name of each person who the President determines, based on credible information, is responsible for... the rendition to the mainland of the People's Republic of China of any individual, or the arbitrary detention, torture, or forced confession of any individual after rendition, in connection with the exercise by that individual of internationally recognized human rights in Hong Kong," the text of the bill revealed.

The US president, according to the legislation, will then be required to impose sanctions on violators identified which include freezing assets and blocking transactions.

The legislation would also prevent US immigration officials from denying visas to dissidents who break Chinese laws that ban non-violent protests.

"As over one million Hong Kongers take to the streets protesting amendments to the territory's extradition law, the US must send a strong message that we stand with those peacefully advocating for freedom and the rule of law and against Beijing's growing interference in Hong Kong affairs," Senator Marco Rubio said in a joint press release.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch and Ranking Member Bob Menendez along with Senator Ben Cardin joined Rubio in reintroducing the bill.

The Hong Kong government has delayed consideration of legislation following violent clashes between protesters and police on Thursday. Last weekend more than 1 million Hong Kong residents in the city of 7 million took to the streets in opposition to the proposed extradition law.