US Senators Raise Alarm Over Border Patrol Agents Interviewing Asylum Seekers - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Trump administration's decision to allow untrained Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents conduct "credible fear interviews" with individuals seeking asylum in the United States is a cause of serious concern, fourteen US Senators wrote in a letter on Wednesday.

"We write to express serious concern with the administration's recent decision to allow agents within CBP to conduct 'credible fear interviews' rather than highly trained asylum officers within USCIS [US Citizenship and Immigration Services]," the senators wrote to the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, USCIS and CBP.

The senators noted that such interviews must be conducted by trained asylum officers who know the specifics of the asylum seekers' countries and also know asylum laws and interview techniques.

In addition, the Trump administration's decision is troubling because it was arrived at with the intention to be tougher on asylum seekers by suppressing passage of initial screenings.

"Seeking to suppress passage of the initial screenings flies in the face of applicable law," the senators wrote. "It risks turning someone away to face near certain death without ever having given them a fair day in court."

The senators said in the letter suppressing passage of threshold interviews is unprofessional and inappropriate in addition to being unlawful and may endanger the life of asylum seekers, including children.

The DHS, USCIS and CBP should provide specific information on the process of conducting interviews with asylum seekers, the senators added.