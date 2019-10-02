UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Raise Alarm Over Border Patrol Agents Interviewing Asylum Seekers - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:23 PM

US Senators Raise Alarm Over Border Patrol Agents Interviewing Asylum Seekers - Letter

The Trump administration's decision to allow untrained Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents conduct "credible fear interviews" with individuals seeking asylum in the United States is a cause of serious concern, fourteen US Senators wrote in a letter on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Trump administration's decision to allow untrained Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents conduct "credible fear interviews" with individuals seeking asylum in the United States is a cause of serious concern, fourteen US Senators wrote in a letter on Wednesday.

"We write to express serious concern with the administration's recent decision to allow agents within CBP to conduct 'credible fear interviews' rather than highly trained asylum officers within USCIS [US Citizenship and Immigration Services]," the senators wrote to the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, USCIS and CBP.

The senators noted that such interviews must be conducted by trained asylum officers who know the specifics of the asylum seekers' countries and also know asylum laws and interview techniques.

In addition, the Trump administration's decision is troubling because it was arrived at with the intention to be tougher on asylum seekers by suppressing passage of initial screenings.

"Seeking to suppress passage of the initial screenings flies in the face of applicable law," the senators wrote. "It risks turning someone away to face near certain death without ever having given them a fair day in court."

The senators said in the letter suppressing passage of threshold interviews is unprofessional and inappropriate in addition to being unlawful and may endanger the life of asylum seekers, including children.

The DHS, USCIS and CBP should provide specific information on the process of conducting interviews with asylum seekers, the senators added.

Related Topics

Trump United States May Border Citizenship Court

Recent Stories

Bowlers dominate on the second day of National U19 ..

57 minutes ago

Federal Govt takes lead in citizens complaints res ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian Parliament speaker calls on Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

2 hours ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

2 hours ago

US delegation calls on Sindh Governor

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.