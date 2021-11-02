UrduPoint.com

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick For Ambassador To Germany

US Senators Marco Rubio, Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz on Tuesday sent a letter to the Senate Foreign Relation Committee raising concerns over US President Joe Biden nominating University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to be the next ambassador to Germany after she paid him more than $900,000 during his times as a professor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US Senators Marco Rubio, Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz on Tuesday sent a letter to the Senate Foreign Relation Committee raising concerns over US President Joe Biden nominating University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to be the next ambassador to Germany after she paid him more than $900,000 during his times as a professor.

"We are concerned that Dr. Gutmann, who served as president of the University of Pennsylvania since 2004, does not have the experience necessary for this important diplomatic post," the letter said. "(W)e are deeply concerned that our allies will view Dr. Gutmann's nomination as a quid pro quo. It appears that President Biden could be rewarding a friend who previously provided him with more than $900,000.

The lawmakers also said the nomination of Gutmann "raises serious questions, both substantively and ethically."

The senators said they are confident the position of the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor that Biden had at the university did not require any active teaching and call it a "no-show" job.

Moreover, the senators cite a recent Philadelphia report that found the University of Pennsylvania received about $258 million in foreign funds between 2013 and 2019 with the largest share coming from Chinese entities.

The letter also raised questions whether Gutmann can be trusted with public funds after she received $3.9 million in total compensation in 2020 alone.

