US Senators Re-Introduce Bill To Repeal War Authorization Powers After Syria Airstrikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young on Wednesday re-introduced their bipartisan bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorization to use military force (AUMF) following President Joe Biden's decision to conduct airstrikes against Iran-back militia forces in eastern Syria last week..

"Last week's airstrikes in Syria show that the Executive Branch, regardless of party, will continue to stretch its war powers," Kaine said in a press release. "Congress has a responsibility to not only vote to authorize new military action, but to repeal old authorizations that are no longer necessary.

The 1991 and 2002 AUMFs that underpinned the war against Iraq need to be taken off the books to prevent their future misuse."

Kaine urged Congress to promptly pass the measure and called on the Biden administration to support the legislation.

The senator from Virginia emphasized that the war powers keep the United States in everlasting wars and undermine Iraq's sovereignty.

The repeal of the war powers would not impact ongoing US operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the release said.

