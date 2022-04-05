US Senators Reach Deal on $10Bln in Covid Funding With No Global Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Republican and Democratic negotiators forged a deal today that will direct $10 billion to pay for vaccines, therapeutics and domestic COVID health response tools, Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement.

"We've reached an agreement on a deal to provide $10 billion in funding for urgent COVID needs by repurposing unspent COVID funds primarily from the American Rescue Plan," Romney said on Twitter. "This bill won't cost the American people a single additional Dollar."

This agreement represents only about half of the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden initially requested, and is lower than a $15 billion version hammered out by Democratic and Republican leaders negotiated last month.

Romney said he and his colleagues hope to move the legislation and secure passage before lawmakers leave Washington for a two-week recess. He also said he is willing "to explore a fiscally-responsible solution to support global efforts in the weeks ahead."

The deal includes $5 billion for developing covid therapeutics and at least $750 million for research and clinical trials for emerging coronavirus variants, and expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity.