US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, Will Begin Voting Today - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US senators have reached a deal to ensure the passage of a $1.75 trillion funding bill and will begin voting on Thursday ahead of a Friday deadline to avert a partial shutdown of the Federal government, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"We have an agreement now, and we will vote on all of the amendments in order," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

The massive $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the government in fiscal year 2023 includes $858 billion in defense funding, as well as $45 billion for Ukrainian military aid.

The bill must pass both the Senate and House, and US President Joe Biden must sign the bill by Friday at midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.

However, some House Republicans, including leader Kevin McCarthy, have expressed opposition to the omnibus. The lawmakers contend that Congress should instead pass a short-term continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government until the new Congress, in which Republicans will hold the House majority, can draft a comprehensive budget. The new Congress takes office on January 3.

Lawmakers heard from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday evening, who spoke in favor of the legislation and further security assistance for Ukraine, thanking the members of Congress for the billions already provided.