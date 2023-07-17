US Senators Reach Deal to Add $14Bln in Emergency Funding to 2024 Spending Bills - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Senators Patty Murray and Susan Collins reached a bipartisan deal to add approximately $14 billion in new emergency funding to the upper chamber of Congress' fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills, Roll Call reported on Monday.

Murray and Collins - the Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman and Ranking Member, respectively - agreed to add the additional emergency funding to an existing pool of $23 billion set to be appropriated as part of earlier negotiations, the report said, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The additional emergency funding would not be used as part of an anticipated Ukraine aid supplemental, although it could be spent on similar purposes, the report said.

The majority of the money, $8 billion, would be included in defense-related spending legislation set to be marked up later this month, the report said.

Other funds would be added to spending bills for state and foreign operations, homeland security, labor and education, the report said.

The additional emergency funding would be used to address the United States' most pressing challenges in a bipartisan fashion, Murray and Collins said in a joint statement.

Murray and Collins' plan to add the emergency funding further expands the gap between Senate appropriations bills and those devised by the House of Representatives, where the Republican majority has focused on reducing rather than increasing government spending, the report said.