US Senators Recommend $400Mln For Baltics Regional Air Defense - Defense Funding Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

US Senators Recommend $400Mln for Baltics Regional Air Defense - Defense Funding Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The US Senate Committee on Appropriations said in a press release on Thursday that it has approved the fiscal year (FY) 2020 defense spending bill, which recommends allocating $400 million for a regional air defense system in the Baltic states.

"The Senate Committee on Appropriations today approved its FY2020 Department of Defense Appropriations Act," the release said. "[The bill] recommends $400.0 million for Baltics Regional Air Defense."

