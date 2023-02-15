UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

US senators have reintroduced on Wednesday in a bipartisan initiative the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act, in a bid to designate Russia's Private Military Company Wagner as a terrorist organization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US senators have reintroduced on Wednesday in a bipartisan initiative the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act, in a bid to designate Russia's Private Military Company Wagner as a terrorist organization.

"U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Ben Cardin, D-Md., today announced they have reintroduced the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act, bipartisan legislation that would require the Secretary of State to designate the Russian-based Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). Wicker and Cardin were joined by U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I," the senators' joint statement reads.

According to Wicker, the Wagner PMC should be listed as a terrorist organization since it operates as a "vicious tool" in Russia's Special Military Operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The senator continued, saying that all those cooperating with them should be held equally accountable.

Moreover, Cardin who also is the Co-Chair for the US Helsinki Commission, a governmental agency which "promotes," amongst other things, cooperation on human rights, said that listing Wagner as a terrorist organization would be a step in holding the company and Russia accountable.

In addition, the designation would allow for stronger sanctions on Wagner, Senator Graham continued, adding he hoped the company and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin would be prosecuted for their alleged crimes.

The Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act was first introduced on December 1, 2022.

