US Senators Say Introducing Bill to Bolster Security Cooperation in Western Hemisphere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US Senator Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he and Senator Bill Cassidy are reintroducing legislation to increase security cooperation between the United States and other countries in the Western Hemisphere amid alleged destabilizing influence campaigns by geopolitical competitors.

"Authoritarian regimes, transnational criminal organizations, and harmful influence campaigns led by Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran are destabilizing the Western Hemisphere and posing direct threats to regional national security interests," Rubio said in a statement on the legislation. "The bill would propose an increase in bilateral and multilateral security cooperation in the Western Hemisphere, as well as a push to disrupt and counter illicit narcotics trafficking.

"

The bill, dubbed the Western Hemisphere Security Strategy Act of 2023, requires the secretaries of state and defense to jointly submit a multi-year strategy to enhance diplomatic engagement and security assistance in the region, promote regional stability and advance US strategic interests.

The bill also expresses the sense of Congress that the "harmful and malign" influence of China, Russia and Iran in Latin America poses a risk to US national interests and the people of the Western Hemisphere.

In addition, the bill calls on the Secretary of State to submit a report on efforts by the Venezuelan government to detain US citizens and lawful permanent residents.