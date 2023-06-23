US Senators Say Introducing Resolution to Consider Russian Use of Nukes as Attack on NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US Senator Lindsey Graham said during a press conference alongside Senator Richard Blumenthal that the lawmakers are introducing a resolution to consider the use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine as an attack on the NATO alliance.

"We're introducing a sense of the Senate resolution today that says that if Russia, or Belarus or a proxy of Russia explodes a nuclear device inside of Ukraine... such an attack should be considered an attack on NATO itself," Graham said on Thursday.

The senators believe that a nuclear weapon used in Ukraine would irradiate large portions of Europe, where the United States has NATO allies, Graham said.

The Graham-Blumenthal resolution also expresses the belief that Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a threat to Ukraine and NATO, Graham said.

Moreover, the resolution urges the Biden administration to consult with NATO and other European partners to develop a comprehensive response to minimize the threat to civilians and coordinate a diplomatic and military response commensurate with the situation, Graham added.