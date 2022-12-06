UrduPoint.com

US Senators Say Makes 'No Sense' To Advance NDAA Without Weighing End To Vaccine Mandate

It makes no sense for the US Congress to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) without considering a revocation of the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Senators Rand Paul and Rick Scott said on Tuesday.

"Without question, the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine mandate has ruined the livelihoods of men and women who have honorably served our country," the senators said in a Fox news op-ed. "It makes no sense to move forward on a military and defense bill without first considering this issue that adversely affects our service members and our national security."

Some Republican senators are threatening to block advancement of the NDAA unless the chamber votes on their amendment to reverse the vaccine mandate, reinstate people who may have been separated and grant them back pay.

As of April 2022, approximately 3,400 US troops have been discharged from the military for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, the senators said. The mandate is antithetical to the readiness of the force amid a 23% decline in military recruitment from annual targets, the senators said.

Moreover, US health authorities now acknowledge that the vaccine does not prevent transmission of the coronavirus, making the military's argument of stopping the spread in barracks inapplicable, the senators said.

Additionally, several studies have shown a heightened risk of heart problems for children and teenagers after taking a second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the lawmakers also said.

"Whether the argument is science, military readiness, or freedom, the answer is the same - end the mandates and reinstate those who lost their positions taking this stand," the senators said.

Congress is slated to consider the NDAA before the end of the year, as well as either a continuing resolution or omnibus funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. Both bills impact defense program funding and projects, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging passage of legislation to enable new investments and keep the US military competitive.

