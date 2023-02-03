UrduPoint.com

US Senators Seek Freeze On F-16 Sale Until Turkey Unblocks Sweden, Finland's NATO Bids

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Senators Seek Freeze on F-16 Sale Until Turkey Unblocks Sweden, Finland's NATO Bids

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) A group of senators led by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis urged President Joe Biden in a bipartisan joint letter on Thursday to delay selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stops blocking the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO.

"Congress cannot consider future support for Türkiye, including the sale of F-16 fighter jets, until Türkiye (Turkey) completes ratification of the accession protocols," the letter said.

In 2022, Sweden and Finland submitted their formal requests to join NATO, which was followed by a formal invitation to join the alliance on July 5.

Since then, 28 out of the 30 NATO member nations including the United States have ratified the accession protocols for both countries.

"Once the NATO accession protocols are ratified by Türkiye, Congress can consider the sale of F-16 fighter jets. A failure to do so, however, would call into question this pending sale," the senators wrote.

The senators also urged the president to continue to engage with the US ambassador to Turkey, the US Mission to NATO and with US allies, including Sweden and Finland, to encourage Turkey to act swiftly on the two nations' accession protocols, the letter said.

