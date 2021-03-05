UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Seek To Provide Sahel Region Allies Long-Term Counterterrorism Capabilities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Senators Seek to Provide Sahel Region Allies Long-Term Counterterrorism Capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The leaders of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch and Bob Menendez, introduced bipartisan legislation on Thursday that seeks to provide the United States' African partners a long-term capability to root out the growing threat of terrorism in the Sahel region.

"The legislation establishes a policy framework and strategies requirements to better diplomacy, development tools and security assistance to address the wide range of factors that contribute to terrorism and violent extremism," the Committee said in a press release.

The release said the 2021 Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act would bolster long-term capabilities for US allies and partners countering terrorism in the Sahel region.

The legislation would also require the State Department to develop comprehensive strategies to address security, economic, humanitarian, and governance issues for the entire Sahel-Maghreb region, the release added.

West Africa and the Sahel have faced widespread political turmoil and security challenges, especially from al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups (banned in Russia) that have carried out attacks throughout the region.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Senate Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

11 minutes ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

26 minutes ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

56 minutes ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

52 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

52 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.