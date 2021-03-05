US Senators Seek to Provide Sahel Region Allies Long-Term Counterterrorism Capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The leaders of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch and Bob Menendez, introduced bipartisan legislation on Thursday that seeks to provide the United States' African partners a long-term capability to root out the growing threat of terrorism in the Sahel region.

"The legislation establishes a policy framework and strategies requirements to better diplomacy, development tools and security assistance to address the wide range of factors that contribute to terrorism and violent extremism," the Committee said in a press release.

The release said the 2021 Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act would bolster long-term capabilities for US allies and partners countering terrorism in the Sahel region.

The legislation would also require the State Department to develop comprehensive strategies to address security, economic, humanitarian, and governance issues for the entire Sahel-Maghreb region, the release added.

West Africa and the Sahel have faced widespread political turmoil and security challenges, especially from al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups (banned in Russia) that have carried out attacks throughout the region.