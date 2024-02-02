US Senators Set Vote On Precarious Ukraine Aid Package
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The US Senate will vote next week on a border security package that would unlock vital aid for Ukraine, Democrats announced Thursday, as President Joe Biden hailed a $54 billion package approved by the war-torn nation's European allies.
Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader of the upper chamber of Congress, said an initial vote on the bipartisan bill would take place on Wednesday at the latest -- although its prospects for being signed into law look vanishingly small.
"Addressing these challenges is not easy. But we cannot simply shirk from our responsibilities just because a task is difficult," Schumer said, adding that the text would be released between Friday and Sunday.
Senators have been negotiating for months on a deal to combat illegal immigration, with Republicans insisting on increased border security in return for approving a White House request for more than $60 billion for pro-Western Kyiv, which saw its invasion by Russia greatly expanded in 2022.
Mike Johnson, the speaker in the Republican-led House of Representatives, has declared the package "dead on arrival," claiming without seeing the text that it does not go far enough in tackling a record influx of undocumented migrants across the southern border.
Former president Donald Trump -- who is running for reelection and is desperate to avoid Biden getting a legislative win -- has been speaking out loudly against the bill, which also includes money for Israel in its conflict with Hamas militants.
Trump enjoys near-universal support among House Republicans, and his opposition is expected to kill the package's prospects of reaching Biden's desk.
The Democratic president called European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to thank her for the bloc's approval of 50 billion Euros ($54 billion) in aid for Ukraine, the White House said.
Biden welcomed the "significant financial aid package" which will "go a long way to helping Ukraine as they continue to battle back against Russia's aggression," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
Biden called to "applaud the European Union's historic decision," the White House said, and "commended the European Union's steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and fulfill the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of its citizens."
Von der Leyen "emphasized the critical importance of sustained US support to Ukraine, which has been indispensable to Ukraine's efforts to defend its people, cities and soldiers in its fight for freedom," according to the White House readout of the call.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
More Stories From World
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results4 minutes ago
-
Pak, Belgian FMs discuss cooperation in trade, education sectors14 minutes ago
-
Mother of US school shooter testifies at manslaughter trial14 minutes ago
-
USA grab control of Ukraine tie in Davis Cup2 hours ago
-
Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani mission ranked first for social media engagement2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago
-
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights2 hours ago
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results2 hours ago
-
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials3 hours ago
-
Airlines will no longer fly French nationals to Niger: sources8 hours ago
-
Biden thanked EU chief for 50 bn euro Ukraine aid: White House8 hours ago
-
Barcelona faces water restrictions as drought emergency declared9 hours ago