US Senators Threaten Financial Reprisal to German Port Supporting Nord Stream 2 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ted Cruz and two other US senators have sent a joint letter to the German port of Sassnitz to demand that it halt support of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline or else they would exert financial pressure, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, claiming it had obtained the letter's copy.

Sassnitz is where a ship called Rossini is docked for several weeks now which reportedly serves as a base to some 140 workers who work on the pipeline, including nationals of Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. According to reports, these workers are shipped daily to the Mukran port, the logistical headquarters of the construction of Nord Stream 2's segment in the Baltic Sea.

As quoted by Handelsblatt, the US senators threatened a destruction of the port's future financial survival if the management continues to provide the Nord Stream 2 with goods, services and any kind of support.

Nord Stream 2 is a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline on the final stage of its construction. It departs from Russia and, passing through the territorial waters Denmark, Finland and Sweden, arrives at a reception terminal in Germany, with the option to get connected to European pipe networks in which case it will have the capacity to secure enough energy for up to 26 million European households.

The United States has right away been opposed to the project and repeatedly threatened to sanction companies working on the project. It prompted, for example, Swiss company AllSeas to abandon the project, to which Russia responded by committing to finish the construction on its own.