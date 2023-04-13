US Senators to Get Classified Briefing on Leaked Pentagon Documents on April 19 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Biden administration will hold a classified briefing for senators on April 19 in connection with the recent leak of US military and intelligence documents, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a Democratic Senate aide.

Earlier this week, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer requested a closed-door briefing for all senators regarding the leaked classified documents.

More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites over the past month, containing sensitive intelligence not only on Russia and Ukraine, but also Canada, China, South Korea, the Indo-Pacific region, and the middle East.

Last week, the FBI started its own inquiry into the source of the leak. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Coordination John Kirby has said that some of the leaked information appears to have been altered from the original source.