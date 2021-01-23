US Senators to Introduce Bill to Allow Keystone XL Pipeline Construction to Continue

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) A group of US Senators from several Midwestern and Northwestern states will introduce legislation to allow the continued construction of the Keystone XL pipeline extension, Republican Senator James Risch from Idaho said in a statement on Friday.

In one of his first acts as US president, Joe Biden signed an executive order to rescind the Keystone XL construction permit granted in 2019 by former President Donald Trump.

"Following President Biden's executive order blocking construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, US Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo (both R-Idaho) announced they will join Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and several western senators in introducing legislation to authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline," statement said.

Republican Senators John Barrasso, Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe and John Hoeven will co-sponsor the bill, the statement said.