US Senators To Introduce Bill To End US Reliance On Pharmaceutical Supply Chain From China

Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

US Senators to Introduce Bill to End US Reliance on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain From China

A group of Republican lawmakers will introduce legislation to end the United States' dependence on pharmaceutical supply chains from China, US Senator Tom Cotton's office said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A group of Republican lawmakers will introduce legislation to end the United States' dependence on pharmaceutical supply chains from China, US Senator Tom Cotton's office said on Wednesday.

"Senator Tom Cotton along with Senators Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, and Rick Scott, will today introduce the Protecting our Pharmaceutical Supply Chain from China Act, which would end US dependence on China for pharmaceutical manufacturing," the senator's office said in a press release.

The bill would prohibit pharmaceutical purchases from China or products with pharmaceutical ingredients made in China, the release said.

The measure would seek to establish pharmaceutical supply chains in the United States by providing economic incentives for companies to manufacture drugs and medical equipment in the country, the release also said.

The Republican lawmakers accuse Beijing of covering up the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and threatening to cut US access to medicine from China throughout the pandemic, the release added.

