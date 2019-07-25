UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators To Roll Out Bill Next Week Lifting Restrictions On Travel To Cuba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

US Senators to Roll Out Bill Next Week Lifting Restrictions on Travel to Cuba

A group of 46 lawmakers will introduce legislation on July 29 that would eliminate restrictions that prevent US citizens and legal residents from traveling to Cuba including limits on related financial transactions, Senator Patrick Leahy's office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A group of 46 lawmakers will introduce legislation on July 29 that would eliminate restrictions that prevent US citizens and legal residents from traveling to Cuba including limits on related financial transactions, Senator Patrick Leahy's office said on Thursday.

"Specifically, the bipartisan legislation ends restrictions under laws enacted in 1996 and 2000 that prevent American citizens and legal residents from travelling to Cuba - restrictions that do not exist for travel by Americans to any other country in the world except North Korea. The bill would also end prohibitions on travel-related transactions, including banking transactions," the senator's office said in a press release.

Freedom for Americans to Travel to Cuba Act of 2019 has a mirror legislation introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Jim McGovern and Tom Emmer.

"Americans overwhelmingly support expanding travel to Cuba. The Federal government should not be telling Americans where they can or cannot travel, especially to a tiny country just 90 miles from Florida," Leahy, a co-sponsor of the bill, said in the release.

In 2015, then-US President Barack Obama announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba, and that embassies would be reopened in both countries. The Obama administration has also relaxed the trade embargo. It eliminated some restrictions on travel, money transfers, naval regulations and the opening of representative offices in Cuba.

US President Donald Trump has reversed many of these policies and abandoned attempts to normalize relations with Havana.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Trump Havana Florida North Korea Cuba Money July 2015 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Austrian Police Say Searching for Russian National ..

5 minutes ago

Russian OSCE Envoy Says Issue of Secret SBU Prison ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine to Launch Serial Assembly of Armored Vehic ..

8 minutes ago

President for promotion of IT-based business ventu ..

8 minutes ago

Action against corrupt elements should be taken fe ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister visit to US successful: Usman Dar

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.