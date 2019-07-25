US Senators to Roll Out Bill Next Week Lifting Restrictions on Travel to Cuba

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A group of 46 lawmakers will introduce legislation on July 29 that would eliminate restrictions that prevent US citizens and legal residents from traveling to Cuba including limits on related financial transactions, Senator Patrick Leahy's office said on Thursday.

"Specifically, the bipartisan legislation ends restrictions under laws enacted in 1996 and 2000 that prevent American citizens and legal residents from travelling to Cuba - restrictions that do not exist for travel by Americans to any other country in the world except North Korea. The bill would also end prohibitions on travel-related transactions, including banking transactions," the senator's office said in a press release.

Freedom for Americans to Travel to Cuba Act of 2019 has a mirror legislation introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Jim McGovern and Tom Emmer.

"Americans overwhelmingly support expanding travel to Cuba. The Federal government should not be telling Americans where they can or cannot travel, especially to a tiny country just 90 miles from Florida," Leahy, a co-sponsor of the bill, said in the release.

In 2015, then-US President Barack Obama announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba, and that embassies would be reopened in both countries. The Obama administration has also relaxed the trade embargo. It eliminated some restrictions on travel, money transfers, naval regulations and the opening of representative offices in Cuba.

US President Donald Trump has reversed many of these policies and abandoned attempts to normalize relations with Havana.