US Senators Trying To Prevent Trump From Withdrawing Forces From Germany

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

US Senators Trying to Prevent Trump From Withdrawing Forces From Germany

A bipartisan group of US senators has initiated an attempt to prevent President Donald Trump from proceeding with his initiative to withdraw a part of the US troops from Germany unless certain conditions are met

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) A bipartisan group of US senators has initiated an attempt to prevent President Donald Trump from proceeding with his initiative to withdraw a part of the US troops from Germany unless certain conditions are met.

Earlier in the month, Trump confirmed Washington's plans to reduce its forces by approximately 9,500 troops as a penalty for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate two percent of its budget on defense, per NATO regulations.

"In response to the administration's recent announcement, U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) introduced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would limit the use of funds to reduce the number of members of the Armed Forces serving on active duty in Germany," the Romney office said in a statement.

The amendment in question would inhibit the use of funds for a troop withdrawal until the defense secretary submits a report to Congress and then certifies that the reduction meets seven conditions outlined in the statement.

