US Senators Urge Biden Administration to Create UN Tribunal to Prosecute Putin - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) US senators Ben Cardin and Tim Kaine on Wednesday have introduced a Senate resolution calling on the Biden administration to support creating a United Nations tribunal to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Senator Cardin's office said in a press release.

"(Cardin and Kaine) led the introduction today of a Senate resolution calling on the president (Joe Biden) 'to support the creation of an international special tribunal to prosecute Russia's unlawful aggression against Ukraine,'" the release said.

The text of the resolution contains a list of crimes that were allegedly committed in Ukraine by the Russian armed forces and calls on the Biden administration to use its voice in international organizations to create a special tribunal that would hold Putin and all members of Russia's Security Council accountable.

The senators said they expect the tribunal will be formed in accordance with a UN General Assembly resolution proposed by friends of Ukraine that would "direct the Secretary General of the United Nations to negotiate with Ukraine the terms of the tribunal's scope," the release said.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

The Kremlin has said Russia is not a party to the ICC and the court's decision is null and void.