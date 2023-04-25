UrduPoint.com

US Senators Urge Biden Administration To Sanction PRC Cloud Computing Providers - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 11:05 PM

US Senators Urge Biden Administration to Sanction PRC Cloud Computing Providers - Letter

A group of Republican US Senators sent a letter on Tuesday to senior Biden administration officials, urging them to impose sanctions on cloud computing services based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that pose a national security risk to the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) A group of Republican US Senators sent a letter on Tuesday to senior Biden administration officials, urging them to impose sanctions on cloud computing services based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that pose a national security risk to the United States.

"We write to express our deep concern with the threat to American national security from Huawei Cloud and other PRC cloud computing services," a copy of the letter provided to Sputnik said. "We urge you to use all available tools to engage in decisive action against these firms, through sanctions, export restrictions, and investment bans, and to further investigate PRC cloud service companies."

The letter is signed by senators including Bill Hagerty, Thom Tillis, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Steve Daines. The lawmakers addressed the letter to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Commerce Department added Huawei Cloud to its "entity list" of companies to which US persons need a license to export in August 2020, based on reasonable belief that it poses a significant risk to US national security or foreign policy interests.

In December 2021, US media reported that Huawei Cloud uses its technologies to help the PRC government monitor political dissidents and manage ideological reeducation.

The lawmakers urged the Biden administration officials to further sanction Huawei Cloud for purportedly providing support to Spacety China, an institute sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for giving satellite imagery orders of locations in Ukraine to a Russian entity.

The lawmakers also expressed concerns about Alibaba Cloud and other PRC cloud service companies "rapidly expanding their presence" in the US and beyond, posing national security concerns.

The lawmakers requested the Biden administration further investigate and act against other PRC cloud service providers, including those not mentioned in the letter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China United States August December 2020 Commerce Media All From Government Huawei

Recent Stories

UAE plays key role in creating investment opportun ..

UAE plays key role in creating investment opportunities: Minister of Economy

2 minutes ago
 Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist ..

Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist, dies at 96

11 minutes ago
 UK evacuation flights for citizens take off from S ..

UK evacuation flights for citizens take off from Sudan

11 minutes ago
 South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Cal ..

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Call to Withdraw From ICC - Presi ..

13 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik ..

Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik Ahmad Khan

13 minutes ago
 Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.