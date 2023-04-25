US Senators Urge Biden Administration to Sanction PRC Cloud Computing Providers - Letter

A group of Republican US Senators sent a letter on Tuesday to senior Biden administration officials, urging them to impose sanctions on cloud computing services based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that pose a national security risk to the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) A group of Republican US Senators sent a letter on Tuesday to senior Biden administration officials, urging them to impose sanctions on cloud computing services based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that pose a national security risk to the United States.

"We write to express our deep concern with the threat to American national security from Huawei Cloud and other PRC cloud computing services," a copy of the letter provided to Sputnik said. "We urge you to use all available tools to engage in decisive action against these firms, through sanctions, export restrictions, and investment bans, and to further investigate PRC cloud service companies."

The letter is signed by senators including Bill Hagerty, Thom Tillis, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Steve Daines. The lawmakers addressed the letter to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Commerce Department added Huawei Cloud to its "entity list" of companies to which US persons need a license to export in August 2020, based on reasonable belief that it poses a significant risk to US national security or foreign policy interests.

In December 2021, US media reported that Huawei Cloud uses its technologies to help the PRC government monitor political dissidents and manage ideological reeducation.

The lawmakers urged the Biden administration officials to further sanction Huawei Cloud for purportedly providing support to Spacety China, an institute sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for giving satellite imagery orders of locations in Ukraine to a Russian entity.

The lawmakers also expressed concerns about Alibaba Cloud and other PRC cloud service companies "rapidly expanding their presence" in the US and beyond, posing national security concerns.

The lawmakers requested the Biden administration further investigate and act against other PRC cloud service providers, including those not mentioned in the letter.