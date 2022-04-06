UrduPoint.com

US Senators Urge Biden To Lift 25% Tariffs On Steel From Ukraine - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein and Republican Senator Patrick Toomey sent a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to lift the 25 percent tariff on steel from Ukraine in order to boost the country's economy.

"(W)e respectfully request that you remove the 25 percent US tariff on steel imports from Ukraine to help it eventually stabilize and rebuild its economy," the senators said in the letter on Tuesday.

The lawmakers pointed out that Ukraine's metal production is vital to the country's economy, 80 percent of it is exported, and steel and related sectors comprise nearly 12 percent of Ukraine's gross domestic product.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on certain steel from numerous countries including Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

