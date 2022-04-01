UrduPoint.com

US Senators Urge Biden To Suspend Tax Treaty, Data Exchange With Russia - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

US Senators Rob Portman and Ben Cardin have urged President Joe Biden to consider suspending the Income Tax Convention with Russia to halt the sharing of tax information, discourage US investment in the country, and end preferential tax treatment of Russian businesses in response to the military operation in Ukraine, according to a letter out Friday

"We do not believe it is in the interest of the United States to engage in information exchange under this Convention and urge you to consider suspending this practice. We were pleased that the United Kingdom has already taken such action, and we believe suspension of tax information exchange represents another opportunity to work closely with our allies in response to Russia's invasion," the letter to Biden said.

They also suggested a suspension of the Income Tax Convention altogether, which they say would prevent preferential tax treatment for Russian businesses in the US and discourage American investment in Russia.

The US should suspend the tax treaty until adherence "returns to the orbit" of American national interest, the senators said in the letter.

