US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program Collecting Bulk Data on Americans

US Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich said that the CIA is running a secret program to collect bulk data on Americans citizens and urged the agency to disclose information about it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich said that the CIA is running a secret program to collect bulk data on Americans citizens and urged the agency to disclose information about it.

The letter was sent to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns in April, but was made public on Wednesday,

"U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., both members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called for new transparency about bulk surveillance conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency, following the release of documents that revealed a secret bulk collection program and problems with how the agency searches and handles Americans' information," the lawmakers said in a statement.

They assert that the program is "entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes from (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) collection."

The letter does not indicate when the program was launched and whether it is still underway.

Congress created the FISA in 1978 to authorize and oversee electronic surveillance conducted for foreign intelligence purposes.