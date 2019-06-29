UrduPoint.com
US Senators Urge Commerce Secretary To Keep Census On Schedule After Supreme Court Ruling

Sat 29th June 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US Commerce Secretary Wilbur must meet the Trump administration's previously set printing deadline for census materials after and despite the Supreme Court's decision to block the addition of a citizenship question, a group of 29 senators said in a letter.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question on the census as a July 1 printing deadline looms to conduct the national headcount for 2020.

"We urge you to stop all efforts to add a citizenship question and allow the Census Bureau to proceed with preparation for a 2020 census without a citizenship question on the questionnaire," the senators said on Friday in a letter to Ross.

"By continuing to pursue the citizenship question, you will further delay and jeopardize the Census Bureau's ability to conduct a full, fair, and accurate decennial census as required by the U.S. Constitution and the Census Act."

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in writing the court's opinion said it appears the Commerce Department "contrived" the rationale for adding the question. All nine justices appeared to consent to that portion of the ruling.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that he asked his lawyers to try and delay the census after the Supreme Court's decision.

