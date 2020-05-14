US Senators Urge DNI Nominee Ratcliffe to Clarify Position on Use of Torture - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US Senators Dianne Feinstein and Angus King in a letter on Wednesday urged Director of National Intelligence (DNI) nominee John Ratcliffe to clarify his position on the use of torture.

"In both your written and your oral responses to Committee questions about torture, you have been evasive and noncommittal," the letter said. "Therefore, we ask that you provide us with direct, unequivocal answers to the following questions."

The lawmakers are seeking Ratcliffe's position on whether the Central Intelligence Agency respected US and international laws and policies on torture when it conducted so-called "enhanced interrogation techniques" on suspected terrorists and others.

US President Donald Trump had nominated Ratcliffe - a US Congressmen from Texas- last summer, but the nominee decided to stay in Congress after several Democrats accused him of being a political loyalist with zero relevant experience and padded his resume.