US Senators Urge Gov't To Impose Sanctions On Russian Officials Over Moscow Protests

Wed 02nd October 2019

A bipartisan group of 11 US senators, led by Marco Rubio and Benjamin Cardin, have urged US President Donald Trump's administration to sanction several Russian officials, including the prosecutor general and the justice minister, for allegedly suppressing the nation's opposition, according to a joint letter sent to State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

In late September, several Russian citizens received various prison sentences for participating in unauthorized rallies that were organized to support opposition candidates barred from running in the Moscow council election in early September.

In late September, several Russian citizens received various prison sentences for participating in unauthorized rallies that were organized to support opposition candidates barred from running in the Moscow council election in early September.

"We write to request that you take action in response to the Russian government's ongoing targeting of dissidents and opposition leaders, including the politically motivated imprisonment of many Russian individuals. We urge you to use existing authorities under U.S. law, including the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act and the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, to impose targeted sanctions on Russian Government officials responsible for these human rights abuses," the letter said.

Among the alleged abuses, the letter recalled the case of Konstantin Kotov, sentenced to four years in prison for taking part in multiple unauthorized demonstrations.

"While some of the individuals [responsible for alleged violations] have already been sanctioned by the U.S. Government, many others � including Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov, and Federal Penitentiary Service Director Gennady Kornienko � have not," the senators added, demanding that the government take action.

Commenting on the Moscow protests during his recent visit to France, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the authorities would do everything to keep domestic politics within existing legal norms, including those pertaining to mass demonstrations.

Previously, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Ranking Member Michael McCaul made similar calls to impose Magnitsky-related sanctions on Russian officials for their handling of the protests.

